Manitoba police watchdog investigating after woman's arm possibly fractured during arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances of an arrest by Winnipeg police that may have resulted in a woman's arm being fractured in July.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg police informed the Independent Investigation Unit of an incident that took place on July 11 on Balmoral Street, according to a news release issued by the IIU on Friday.

Police say officers were on the way to a call for service when they witnessed an altercation and took a woman into custody, later releasing her.

The 18-year-old woman was experiencing pain in her upper arm and went to Health Sciences Centre, where she was diagnosed with a fractured right humerus.

The IIU says the incident was first reported to the Law Enforcement Review Agency, and then LERA told Winnipeg police about the injury.

An IIU investigation is mandatory under the Police Services Act every time a person is seriously injured as a result of the actions of a police officer, whether on or off duty, and a fracture to the humerus is defined as a serious injury under its regulations.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may help investigators are asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.