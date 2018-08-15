Police expanding door knocking initiative to north end to combat meth-related crime

In an effort to combat the growing amount of crime related to meth use, the Winnipeg Police Service is knocking on doors in the William Whyte neighbourhood, encouraging people to come forward for help.

It's an extension of the force's 'Make the Right Call' initiative, where officers went door-to-door in the city's west end earlier this summer handing out brochures and talking to residents about their experiences.

The goal is to give people the information they need to stay safe and to connect with police and social services if they need help.

The Winnipeg Police Service has decided to take the campaign to the William Whyte area due to the high rate of violence in the neighbourhood, said Insp. Max Waddell, commander of the organized crime unit.

But the city's meth problem is not specific to one area of Winnipeg, he added.

"It's in the entire city of Winnipeg," Waddell said. "It's causing a lot of violence and for people to act irrationally."

In addition to telling people how they can contact police to report crime-related activity and strategies for exiting gang life, officers will also field questions on how to get help for substance abuse.