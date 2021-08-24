Skip to Main Content
Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant for inner city homicide arrested: Winnipeg police

A 30-year-old woman who is accused of a homicide that occurred in Winnipeg's inner city last week was arrested on Monday night, police say.

Laura Fay Buboire, 30, facing 2nd degree murder, armed robbery, gun possession charges

Police tape blocked off a stretch of Young Street on the morning of Aug. 16. Deena Anne Markwick was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Laura Fay Buboire was taken in to custody the following Monday charged in Markwick's murder. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Laura Fay Buboire was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a number of charges, including the second degree murder of Deena Anne Markwick, police said in a news release on Monday.

Markwick was found with a severe gunshot wound on Young Street between Sargent and Ellice avenues around 2 a.m., on Aug. 16, police said in a news release at the time.

Paramedics rushed her to hospital in critical condition, and she later died.

Police found Buboire at a home in the Norwood East area and safely took her into custody at about 10 p.m. on Monday.

Buboire is also charged with armed robbery as well as possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and possessing a firearm knowing it's unauthorized.

