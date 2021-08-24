Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant for inner city homicide arrested: Winnipeg police

A 30-year-old woman who is accused of a homicide that occurred in Winnipeg's inner city last week was arrested on Monday night, police say.

Laura Fay Buboire was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a number of charges, including the second degree murder of Deena Anne Markwick, police said in a news release on Monday.

Markwick was found with a severe gunshot wound on Young Street between Sargent and Ellice avenues around 2 a.m., on Aug. 16, police said in a news release at the time.

Paramedics rushed her to hospital in critical condition, and she later died.

Police found Buboire at a home in the Norwood East area and safely took her into custody at about 10 p.m. on Monday.

Buboire is also charged with armed robbery as well as possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and possessing a firearm knowing it's unauthorized.