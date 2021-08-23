Winnipeg woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant for inner city homicide: police

Police are asking the public to help find a 30-year-old woman who is accused of a homicide that occurred in Winnipeg's inner city last week.

Laura Fay Buboire is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a number of charges, including the second degree murder of Deena Anne Markwick, police said in a news release on Monday.

Markwick was found with a severe gunshot wound on Young Street between Sargent and Ellice avenues around 2 a.m., last Monday, police said in a news release at the time.

Paramedics rushed her to hospital in critical condition, and she later died.

Buboire is also charged with armed robbery as well as possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and possessing a firearm knowing it's unauthorized.

Police tape blocked off a stretch of Young Street last Monday morning. Deena Markwick was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. (Darin Morash/CBC)

She is five foot four, 134 pounds, with a medium build, the release says. She has green eyes and may have red or brown hair.

Police are asking the public not to approach Buboire.

Anyone who may know where she is located is asked to call 911. Additional information can also be relayed to the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).