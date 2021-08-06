Person found dead in Red River near The Forks

A person died Friday afternoon in the Red River near The Forks.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a report at 12:42 p.m. on Aug. 6 of a person that witnesses said went under the water without resurfacing, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

WFPS water rescue crews arrived on scene and began to search the area, aided by the Winnipeg Police Service River Patrol. At around 2:40 p.m., the person was found dead.

It is not known how they got into the water. The Winnipeg Police service continues to investigate.