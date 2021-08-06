Person found dead in Red River near The Forks
Witness reports say the individual entered the water but did not resurface.
An individual was found dead in the Red River Friday afternoon
A person died Friday afternoon in the Red River near The Forks.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a report at 12:42 p.m. on Aug. 6 of a person that witnesses said went under the water without resurfacing, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.
WFPS water rescue crews arrived on scene and began to search the area, aided by the Winnipeg Police Service River Patrol. At around 2:40 p.m., the person was found dead.
It is not known how they got into the water. The Winnipeg Police service continues to investigate.