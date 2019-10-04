Manitoba police watchdog investigating unauthorized use of WPS computer

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating an allegation of unauthorized use of a Winnipeg Police Service computer system by an officer on the force earlier this week.

On Thursday, the police service notified the IIU that an officer had possibly used a computer system on Tuesday for an unauthorized purpose.

The IIU, which looks into serious incidents involving police in the province, said in a release the civilian director believes it's in the public interest to investigate the matter further.

The IIU won't release any more details while it investigates.