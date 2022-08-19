40-year-old man identified as latest Winnipeg homicide victim

Winnipeg police have identified the man who died earlier this week after a serious assault in the city's south Point Douglas area.

Officers were called to Higgins Avenue, between Main and Austin streets, just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, where they found 40-year-old Brian Andrew Anderson with serious injuries in front of a business, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Friday news release.

Yellow tape was seen blocking the road and the front of the Mount Royal Hotel on Higgins, just east of Main Street, Wednesday morning, and there was blood on the sidewalk and steps in front of the hotel.

Officers who responded administered emergency medical care and Anderson was taken to hospital in critical condition, but he was pronounced dead there, police said.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the Winnipeg police homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).