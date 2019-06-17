Hundreds attend Winnipeg police auction searching for deals

Hundreds of Winnipeggers lined up with hopes of finding a steal of a deal at the Winnipeg Police Unclaimed Goods auction Sunday.

And there really was something for everyone.

"Everything from jewelry to tools, lawnmowers to bikes to all kinds of stuff — you name it," said Jeff Noiseux from Associated Auto Auction Ltd. in Headingley, which hosted the event.

Noiseux says the 463 lots auctioned off included items stolen and recovered by Winnipeg police or procured under the province's Criminal Property Forfeiture Act.

In all, 463 lots were up for grabs at this year's auction. Items included gold rings, jewelry and watches. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The list of the things on the auction block ranged from gold rings and watches to bags of baseball cards and car parts.

There was even an electric toothbrush available to the highest bidder.

Helen Bonearenko was one of the roughly 400 people who registered for the auction.

It's the first time she's attended the event and didn't know what to expect.

Helen Bonearenko didn't know what to expect at the auction. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"I wasn't hoping that there would be high quality items here. I just thought, generally it's like junk," laughed Bonearenko, who said she was surprised to find things she wanted to bid on.

"A lot of items seem pretty interesting."

Youn Kim agreed when a CBC reporter caught up to him checking out a bundle of video games.

"I wasn't going to spend any money," he said.

"But I've found some items that I want to put some money into, so we'll see."

Youn Kim said he'd likely be bidding on a few items. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

While Winnipeg police usually hold just one auction a year, Noiseux said this marked the second of the year for the service — he said they needed to make room at the station.

Noiseux said all of the money raised by the auction goes back to the City of Winnipeg.

