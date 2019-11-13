No charges for Winnipeg police officer who shot at vehicle after cruisers rammed: watchdog

Manitoba's police watchdog is not recommending charges against a Winnipeg officer who shot at a stolen vehicle in November 2019, after the driver rammed two police cruisers.

On Nov. 11, 2019, just after 6 p.m., police spotted a stolen Jeep driving near Pembina Highway and Point Road.

The officer waited for a second police vehicle to arrive before attempting to stop the Jeep by boxing it in, but the driver repeatedly rammed both police cruisers until he could escape in the stolen vehicle, police said at the time.

During the chaos, one of the officers fired a gun.

That officer declined to be interviewed by members of the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, the police watchdog agency said in a final report issued on Tuesday. He instead provided his notes and a prepared statement.

In it, he wrote that he saw a passenger who was in the Jeep run away, and expected to see the driver flee as well. The man was still in the vehicle when the officer got out of his car and approached the Jeep.

The officer realized his colleague's car had been pushed back and he was in an open area where the driver could use the vehicle to hit him and escape, his statement to the investigative unit said.

"The driver then accelerated the stolen vehicle towards me rapidly," the statement said. "I believe the driver of the stolen vehicle intended to run me down."

Still moving backwards, he aimed at the driver and fired his weapon, the statement said.

"The stolen vehicle passed within inches of me as I stepped back, [and] I could feel the vehicle pass me," the statement said.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says the driver of the vehicle was cut by broken glass when a bullet struck the window. (Walther Bernal/CBC )

The driver fled in the Jeep, which was found abandoned a short time later in an alley near Brock Corydon School, where it had crashed into a chain-link fence, the IIU's report said.

Delay in investigation

Neither the driver nor the passenger were found at that point, but some blood was found in the Jeep.

The blood sample was sent for DNA analysis in an effort to identify the driver. That analysis took nearly a year to complete, delaying the police watchdog's investigation.

In November 2020, the DNA was matched to a man incarcerated at the Calgary Correctional Centre. Investigators determined he was the driver of the stolen Jeep.

When interviewed by the Independent Investigation Unit, he said he had borrowed the Jeep from a friend and was out driving when he was struck from behind. He felt he was being attacked, so he instinctively drove off, he said.

That's when he heard a loud popping sound, he told investigators, and the driver's side window shattered, with some of the glass cutting his hand.

The driver said he didn't see any police cars or pedestrians in the area. He drove off and later lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a fence in a back lane, he told investigators.

The IIU turned over its investigation file to the Manitoba Prosecution Service to determine whether criminal charges, if any, should be authorized against the police officer who shot the gun.

The prosecution service determined that based on the evidence, there was no reasonable likelihood of prosecution, leading the investigative unit to close its file.

The report does not indicate what charges, if any, have been laid against the driver of the Jeep.