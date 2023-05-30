Violent crime rate at its highest since 2009, Winnipeg police data suggests

Winnipeg's violent crime level last year was the highest it's been since 2009, according to new data from the police.

The number of those crimes, including assaults, homicides and kidnappings, was nearly 24 per cent higher in 2022 than the five-year average, and just over 19 percent higher than in 2021, says the Winnipeg Police Service annual statistical report, released Tuesday.

"This year we've really seen a notable increase year-over-year," said David Bowman, a data analyst for the Winnipeg Police Service, at a news conference.

Last year, Winnipeg saw a record number of homicides, with 53 deaths.

It was the only type of crime that didn't see a remarkable decrease during 2020 and 2021, during the COVID-19 emergency, he said.

Property crimes were 20.3 per cent higher in 2022 than the five-year average.

All other crimes saw a downward trend.

Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth is expected to comment on the report and provide additional context later in the morning.