Winnipeg police investigate 'serious incident' on Selkirk Avenue
Winnipeg police have blocked off part of Selkirk Avenue Tuesday morning, due to what they call a "serious incident" in the area.
Selkirk Avenue blocked between McGregor and Salter streets Tuesday morning
Traffic is blocked from Selkirk between McGregor and Salter streets, police wrote in a post on Twitter shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
The nature of the incident is not clear. Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said he couldn't provide information beyond what was in the tweet.
