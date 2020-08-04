Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police investigate 'serious incident' on Selkirk Avenue
Manitoba

Winnipeg police investigate 'serious incident' on Selkirk Avenue

Winnipeg police have blocked off part of Selkirk Avenue Tuesday morning, due to what they call a "serious incident" in the area.

Selkirk Avenue blocked between McGregor and Salter streets Tuesday morning

CBC News ·
Winnipeg police block part of Selkirk Avenue Tuesday morning. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Winnipeg police have blocked off part of Selkirk Avenue Tuesday morning, due to what they call a "serious incident" in the area.

Traffic is blocked from Selkirk between McGregor and Salter streets, police wrote in a post on Twitter shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The nature of the incident is not clear. Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said he couldn't provide information beyond what was in the tweet.

More from CBC Manitoba:

 

 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now