Winnipeg police investigate 'serious incident' on Selkirk Avenue

Winnipeg police have blocked off part of Selkirk Avenue Tuesday morning, due to what they call a "serious incident" in the area.

Traffic is blocked from Selkirk between McGregor and Salter streets, police wrote in a post on Twitter shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The nature of the incident is not clear. Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said he couldn't provide information beyond what was in the tweet.

Police are on scene for a serious incident on Selkirk. Traffic is blocked between McGregor and Salter. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WPGTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WPGTMC</a> —@wpgpolice

More from CBC Manitoba: