Winnipeg police investigating 'serious incident' in Exchange District

Winnipeg police are on the scene of what they're calling a "serious incident" in the Exchange District.

Police were called to Bannatyne Avenue between Princess and King streets around 1:30 a.m.

Const. Rob Carver told CBC News police will be on the scene for most of the morning.

He wouldn't say if there were any injuries or arrests made at this time.

Carver also wouldn't characterize the nature of the incident.