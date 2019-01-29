Police arrest 2 in 'serious incident' at downtown Winnipeg apartment

Two men are in custody after Winnipeg police surrounded a Colony Street apartment for hours Monday night.

Police were called to a Colony Street apartment at about 3:30 p.m. and blocked off the street between Broadway and York Avenue. They remained on scene until about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

A police armoured vehicle was spotted near the Colony Street apartment Monday night. (Ahmar Khan/CBC )

Dozens of officers with guns drawn, including the tactical support team and the Winnipeg Police Service armoured vehicle, were involved in what the force described as a "serious incident."

Few other details have been released, including what led to the arrests, but a police spokesperson said late Monday night people weren't being allowed to come and go from the apartment in question, or the two buildings on either side.

Paramedics were on scene as a precaution Monday night, but no injuries have been reported. (Ahmar Khan/CBC )

Some tenants were escorted out earlier in the day for their own safety, police said.

A police spokesperson said no one has been hurt, but members of the Winnipeg fire and paramedic service stayed on the scene into the evening as a precaution.