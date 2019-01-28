Skip to Main Content
'Serious incident' draws dozens of police to downtown Winnipeg apartment

Winnipeg police surrounded a downtown apartment building for hours Monday due to what the force is calling a "serious incident."

Tactical support unit, armoured vehicle, ambulance and dozens of police cruisers converge on Colony Street

Dozens of Winnipeg police and members of the tactical support team had a downtown apartment building surrounded for hours Monday. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

Police were called to a Colony Street apartment at about 3:30 p.m. and blocked off the street between Broadway and York Avenue.

Police were called to a Colony Street apartment at about 3:30 p.m. and blocked off the street between Broadway and York Avenue.

Several police cruisers blocked off Colony. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

Dozens of officers with guns drawn were involved in the hours-long incident, including the tactical support team and the Winnipeg Police Service armoured vehicle.

Few details have been released. A police spokesperson said late Monday night there was no risk to neighbours in the area, but people weren't being allowed to come and go from the apartment in question, or the two buildings on either side. 

Police have not released many details, saying only that neighbours in the area aren't at risk. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

Some tenants were escorted out earlier in the day for their own safety, police said.

A spokesperson said no one has been hurt, but members of the Winnipeg fire and paramedic service remained on the scene into the evening as a precaution.

