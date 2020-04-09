Man dies after being shot by police on Anderson Avenue

A man was taken to hospital early Thursday morning and died after being shot by officers who were responding to a domestic violence call, Manitoba's police watchdog says.

It was the second fatal police shooting in Winnipeg in less than 12 hours; a 16-year-old girl died after being shot by police around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers got to a house on Anderson Avenue between Salter and Aikins streets around 4:38 a.m., Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said.

A stretch of road in front of the house and part of the lane behind the house is blocked off with police tape.

Police said they were responding to a call reporting a man armed with a gun inside the house.

Zane Tessler, civilian director of the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, said the watchdog unit was informed about the shooting just before 6 a.m.

Tessler said he was told officers arrived and created a perimeter around the house. A confrontation between the man and police happened soon after, which is when at least one of the officers shot the man, Tessier said.

The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

A woman who was in the house also was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the alleged domestic assault, Tessier said. The woman had no injuries related to the shooting and was in stable condition, he said.

Part of the lane behind the house on Anderson Avenue is also blocked off with police tape. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The police watchdog is investigating both shootings, but it has been difficult to find resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tessier said.

"[It's] challenging on its own, and compounded with the COVID-19 influence now as well," he said.

Police are holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. about both shootings. Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth will speak.