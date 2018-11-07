Winnipeg police at 'serious incident' in North End

There is a large police presence in part of Winnipeg's North End and the public is being urged to stay away.

"Any time there's that many units, there's a concern that weapons are involved," said spokesman Const. Rob Carver. "We just want to make sure everybody is safe."

Police are on scene at a serious incident in the area of Salter & Bannerman. Please avoid the area at this time. —@wpgpolice

Officers were called around 6 a.m. to the neighbourhood near Salter Street and Bannerman Avenue, but Carver wouldn't say what the call was about or provide any other details.

He said the incident police are investigating did not happen there, but that corner is the area police are asking people to avoid.

As of now, Carver said he is not aware of any injuries.