Winnipeg police seek info on 2 people after 76-year-old woman attacked

Winnipeg police are looking for information about two people believed to have been in the area when a 76-year-old was assaulted earlier this month.

The woman was walking in the Chinatown area, on Pacific Avenue near Main Street, during the morning of Aug. 7 when two people attacked her and left her lying on the ground, police said in a news release Thursday.

The attackers returned shortly after and assaulted her again while she was still on the ground, police say.

The woman was left on the ground for about 2½ hours before someone found her and called for help. She was sent to hospital in critical condition, but her status was later updated to stable, police said.

Investigators are now searching for a male and female who were seen in the area at the time of the assaults, police said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators believe there may have been witnesses who could help. Anyone who may have been in the area between 5:10 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 and witnessed the incident is asked to contact investigators.

Anyone with information that can help is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at (204) 986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.

