Manitoba

Serious assault closes stretch of Main Street between Logan and Higgins: Winnipeg police

1 person in custody, 1 rushed to hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning, police say

Winnipeg police closed northbound Main Street between Logan and Higgins avenues Tuesday morning after a serious assault. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

One person is in critical condition after a serious assault Tuesday morning in the Winnipeg's Chinatown area.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. near Main Street, between Logan and Higgins avenues, police say.

Police remained on the scene shortly before 8:30 a.m. and had closed northbound Main between Logan and Higgins.

One person is in custody, according to police.

