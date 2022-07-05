Serious assault closes stretch of Main Street between Logan and Higgins: Winnipeg police

One person is in critical condition after a serious assault Tuesday morning in the Winnipeg's Chinatown area.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. near Main Street, between Logan and Higgins avenues, police say.

Police remained on the scene shortly before 8:30 a.m. and had closed northbound Main between Logan and Higgins.

One person is in custody, according to police.

