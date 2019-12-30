Winnipeg police look for woman last seen over 2 weeks ago

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help finding a woman who hasn't been seen in over two weeks.

Colleen Eaglestick, 23, was reported last seen in the Charleswood area at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, police said.

Eaglestick is described as five feet tall and approximately 125 pounds. She has short black or recently dyed brown straight hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a floral pattern T-shirt, blue jeans and a black winter jacket, police said.

Police are concerned about Eaglestick's well-being and ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.