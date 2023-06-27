Winnipeg police seek help finding missing 36-year-old man last heard from 10 days ago

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing 36-year-old man.

Eric Black was last heard from on the morning of June 17 in the Wolseley area of Winnipeg, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Black is described as five feet, six inches tall with a stocky build, brush cut blonde hair and blue eyes, the release said. The release added Black may also be unshaven.

Police are asking anyone with information on Black's whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250