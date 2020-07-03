Boy, 15, joins 14-year-old facing 1st-degree murder charge in shooting death of Danielle Cote

Police have arrested a second teenage boy in connection with a string of unrelated shootings in Winnipeg this week that left one woman dead and several other people wounded.

A boy, 15, is now also charged with first-degree murder and a list of other serious offences in connection with three of the four attacks, all of which happened in the same 24-hour window, police said at a news conference on Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened on July 1 around 2:27 a.m., when a man, 44, who had been shot and then hit by a vehicle was found on Balmoral Street near Cumberland Avenue, Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said.

Police believe the 15-year-old, and a boy, 14, charged on Friday, were involved in that shooting. It is believed the two boys knew each other but did not know any of the victims, Murray said. Investigators still don't know what prompted the shootings.

Shortly after the first shooting on Wednesday morning, police believe, the two boys parted ways, during which time the 14-year-old shot at a 17-year-old girl on Isabel Street between Pacific and Bannatyne Avenues, Murray said. Police believe that girl was with another man or boy at the time, though they have not been able to identify him.

At 3:15 a.m. the same day, Danielle Cote, 27, and her 18-year-old cousin were walking down Flora Avenue near Salter Street when Cote was shot and killed. Her cousin was also wounded and taken to hospital in stable condition. Police believe the same two teens were also involved in that shooting.

Early the next morning, officers responded to The Forks where two men had been wounded. One of them, a man, 40, was taken to hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound. Murray said investigators believe the two boys were also responsible for that incident.

Police suspected two people were involved in the shootings, but it was decided it was a higher priority to take the 14-year-old into custody first, Murray said. He would not explain what influenced that assessment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Officers, including the forensic identification unit, were at the scene of a fatal shooting on the morning of July 1 at Flora Avenue and Salter Street. (Travis Golby/CBC)

After the first teen was taken into custody, police worked to track down the second. On Friday afternoon, the 15-year-old was arrested at a residence in the city's Dufferin area, Murray said.

The teen was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Cote's death, as well as with one count each of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent, and two counts each of attempted murder and failing to comply with release conditions.

Police are still investigating, though they don't expect any more arrests directly related to the shootings, Murray said.