Winnipeg police ask Point Douglas property owners to search for signs of missing 31-year-old

Winnipeg police are asking residential and commercial landowners in the Point Douglas area to check their properties for signs of Amninder Grewal, who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Grewal, 31, was last reportedly seen when he was dropped off by a taxi in the North End around 6:30 p.m. on April 15. But police later confirmed he was last spotted in Point Douglas and searched there with the family last weekend.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Police Service asked people with property in Point Douglas to check for signs that Grewal had been there.

"If Mr. Grewal was in distress at the time of his disappearance he may have sought shelter in garages, sheds, under decks or in a vehicle," the WPS said in a news release.

Anyone who has information about the 31-year-old, or finds something during their property search that could be useful to investigators, is asked to call the WPS missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Grewal is five foot 11 inches tall, has a thin build and short black hair, a full black beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black toque and a black hoodie that had "Bench" across the chest in white lettering.

