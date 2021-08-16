Security camera footage shows suspect in fatal arson investigation trying to start fire, police say

Winnipeg police have released video of the person they believe is behind a string of fires in Osborne Village on Sunday night, including one that killed a 60-year-old woman.

The video from a security camera at 369 Stradbrook St. shows a man trying to light what looks like a piece of fabric on fire on Sunday night.

Const. Rob Carver, spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service, said that attempt to start a fire was unsuccessful, but police believe the man was responsible for several fires in that part of Osborne Village.

One of the fires, at 157 Scott St., resulted in the death of Jung Ja Shin, 60.

Firefighters were called to the address, which has a convenience store on the first floor with a residence above, around 11 p.m.

Shin was rescued from a residence on the second floor and taken to hospital in critical condition but died.

A woman in her 60s died after she was rescued from the fire at this property. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The fire at 157 Scott spread to the house at 363 Wardlaw Ave., which is connected to the Scott Street property.

Police believe the same man tried to start a fire at a church at 137 Scott St. but was unsuccessful, and a debris fire at 151 Scott St. that burned out.

There is no apparent connection between the various locations, Carver said.

Carver described the suspect as about 30 years old, around five feet, 10 inches, with an athletic build, light short hair or a shaved head, wearing a blue Adidas baseball hat, black T-shirt, black shorts, black footwear with white soles and a black COVID mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers .