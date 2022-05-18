Suspect in killing of 39-year-old Winnipeg man arrested after police block off section of Sargent

Winnipeg police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with the killing of a 39-year-old man at a downtown Winnipeg hotel earlier this month.

Christopher Curtis Bone, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the police service's tactical support team, with the assistance of general patrol officers and a canine unit, at a residence on Sargent Avenue, police said Wednesday.

Police descended on an area around Sargent Avenue and Balmoral Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The police service's armoured vehicle and a number of cruisers were used to block roads. At least one of the officers responding had a weapon drawn, and a canine unit was present.

At the time, spokesperson Const. Dani McKinnon said the police presence was part of an ongoing investigation, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Bone has now been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ryan Mitchell Spence.

Spence was found shot shortly after midnight on May 1, after officers responded to reports of an injured man at the Marlborough Hotel on Smith Street. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died.

Bone was later identified as a suspect in Spence's killing, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He has also been charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and possession of methamphetamine, police said Wednesday.