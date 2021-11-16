Some Manitoba Rogers customers may have trouble reaching 911, Winnipeg police warn

Winnipeg police are warning that some Rogers customers may have trouble reaching 911 to report emergencies as the wireless provider reports an outage affecting customers in parts of Manitoba, Alberta and B.C.

The wireless company reported a service interruption on Monday evening as a result of multiple fibre cuts due to adverse weather conditions.

"We apologize for the inconvenience as we work to restore services as soon as possible," the Rogers customer care and technical support Twitter account posted just after 5 p.m.

Winnipeg police advise anyone who has trouble reaching 911 using their cellphone to use a landline or a phone with another cellular network provider.

Rogers says it has no estimated time of restoration at this time.

Some wireless customers in B.C., parts of AB and MB may be experiencing service interruptions as a result of multiple fibre cuts due to adverse weather conditions. We apologize for the inconvenience as we work to restore services as soon as possible. —@RogersHelps

Updates will be posted on its community forum and on social media.

Much of western and northern Manitoba is under either a freezing rain warning or a snowfall warning.

Meanwhile, B.C. is being deluged with rain, and some people had to be rescued due to mudslides near Agassiz, about 125 kilometres east of Vancouver.