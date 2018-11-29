Man charged in liquor store robbery, stick-up at North End non-profit

A man has been charged in connection with two robberies, including one at a Winnipeg liquor store, after he ran into police investigating an unrelated incident in the North End early Wednesday.

Officers came across the man, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, while investigating an incident on Redwood Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Police believe the man was one of three people who walked out of the Liquor Mart store at Grant Park Shopping Centre without paying for several bottles of liquor on Oct. 4.

The same man is also responsible for a robbery at a non-profit business on Selkirk Avenue on Oct. 12, police allege.

In the Selkirk Avenue robbery, a man hid a stick under his shirt and confronted a security guard at the business, saying he had a gun and demanding money, police said.

After a scuffle, the man shoved the guard and grabbed cash from a drawer, but ultimately dropped the money and ran after struggling with two other staff members, police said.

A 41-year-old man is charged with robbery, theft under $5,000, possession of a weapon and use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an offence.

More from CBC Manitoba: