Suspect in knifepoint robbery at large, Winnipeg police seeking assistance

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to identify a man who may have been involved in a violent robbery last month.

On Aug. 26, just before 8 a.m., a man was walking in the 500 block of Portage Avenue, close to the University of Winnipeg campus, when he was approached from behind by another man who tried to steal his wallet, police say.

The would-be robber pulled out a large knife and ran up to the victim in a threatening way, according to police. The victim was pushed against a wall before the other man ran away.

Police say the victim was not hurt and nothing was stolen.

Police released a photo Saturday of the suspect, who is described as a man in his 20s and about five feet 10 inches tall, with a skinny build and black hair. Police say he was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue pants and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).