Suspicious packages reported on River Avenue and at Canada Post facility

Winnipeg police say they received two reports of suspicious packages on Tuesday, but neither are deemed to be a threat to the public.

Officers blocked off an intersection in Osborne Village for part of the afternoon Tuesday as they investigated a "serious incident," which they later specified was a report of a suspicious package.

Const. Rob Carver says police arrived in the area of River Avenue and Donald Street at around 1:45 p.m. to investigate in a building in the area.

That intersection was blocked off and police asked the public to stay away. It was reopened just before 3:30 p.m.

As police were investigating on River Avenue, another 911 call was made about a suspicious package at the Canada Post facility on McDermot Avenue.

The bomb unit went to both locations and says there's no threat to the public.

Police don't know whether the two incidents are connected.

