2 Manitobans arrested after rideshare driver assaulted, vehicle shot at in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have arrested a man and a woman who are accused of pistol whipping a rideshare driver and shooting in his direction — and uncovered a cache of drugs and money in the process.

On Wednesday at around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots and an assault on St. James Street in the area of Polo Park Shopping Centre, police said in a news release on Sunday.

Investigators believe that a group of people entered a rideshare vehicle when they were told by the driver that there were too many of them.

They threatened to hurt the driver and one of the people took out a gun and pistol-whipped him, police said.

Members of the group tried to steal the driver's phone before running away. A man shot his gun several times in the direction of the driver's car, but missed and didn't cause any injuries or damage.

The driver suffered minor injuries from being hit with the gun, and didn't need to go to hospital.

A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, from Berens River and Long Plain First Nations, respectively, were identified as suspects in this assault.

The two were seen by police riding in a vehicle in the Westdale neighbourhood on Saturday.

Police traced them to a home a short distance away on Dellwood Crescent and executed a search warrant there on Sunday, arresting their two suspects.

While investigators were there, they found and seized nearly $19,000 in cash, 29 grams of what appears to be cocaine and 15 tablets of what looks like oxycodone.

The man is facing a slew of charges, including uttering threats, assault with a weapon, various firearm charges and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The 19-year old woman is facing charges of robbery and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Both are in custody.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

