Winnipeg police, WFPS respond to incident on Sutton Avenue

The Winnipeg police and fire-paramedics are on scene at a North Kildonan apartment building, working to contain an individual behaving dangerously late Tuesday evening.

A police spokesperson told CBC News that many resources were deployed to deal with the situation on Sutton Avenue, between Rothesay Street and Graduate Path, and that an individual had been contained. Several firetrucks were on scene for several hours Tuesday night.

The spokesperson added there was "no imminent danger" to the public.

Many people, including several young children, were ushered out of the building as police responded to the situation.

Darlene Ducharme lives in the building where the incident occurred. She says a knife was involved.

"It started off more domestic than anything and escalated into a standoff basically," Ducharme told CBC News.

She added that she knows the individuals reportedly involved in the incident, which she estimated began at approximately 5:30 p.m.

A Winnipeg police officer carries an assault rifle at the scene outside the Sutton Avenue apartment building. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"Scared and frustrated because there's lots of little ones in this building," Ducharme said. "Just hoping nobody gets hurt."

Crews were still on scene after 11 p.m.