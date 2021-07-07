Stabbing on Redwood Avenue sends man to hospital in critical condition

Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing reported in the area of Redwood Avenue that sent one person to hospital in critical condition.

The stabbing was reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Redwood between Powers and Andrews streets, police said.

A man in his 30s was transported to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Officers were seen investigating at the front and back of a home on Redwood early Wednesday morning. Police tape stretched across the front of the building and into the back lane.

Police have not provided details about any arrests, and investigators are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

An officer works in the alley behind the Redwood Avenue home. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba: