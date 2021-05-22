Convicted sex offender being released Saturday expected to live in Winnipeg: police

Cecil Houle, 45, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of his common law wife and sexual assault causing bodily harm on an 18-year-old woman in 2006. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Police are warning the public that a convicted sex offender considered a high risk to reoffend is being released from jail Saturday and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Cecil Houle, 45, is being released from Headingley Correctional Centre Saturday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Police are warning the public of his release because he has a history of violence and sexual violence, among other offences. The public — females in particular — are at risk of sexual violence, police say.

Houle, also known as Chubby Houle and Junior Houle, is being released after serving a sentence for carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a probation order.

In January 2006, Houle was convicted of manslaughter in the death of his common-law wife and sexual assault causing bodily harm of an 18-year-old woman. He received a 12-year sentence, in addition to the three years he served in pre-trial custody, police say.

Since completing that sentence, he has been convicted of seven counts of breaching probation, three counts of breaching a recognizance and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, police say.

Houle's most recent conviction, delivered last February, was for carrying a concealed weapon and breaching probation.

While he participated in "some treatment programming" while incarcerated, he is still considered high-risk to reoffend in a sexual way against females, police say.

Upon his release Saturday, Houle will also be subject to supervised probation until May 2023.

He is described as six-foot-one and 196 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of flames on his upper right arm. He has a scar on his right forearm, police say.

Police warn that any form of vigilantism or "other unreasonable conduct" directed toward Houle will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Houle is asked to call the Manitoba integrated high-risk sex offender unit at 204-984-1888.

People can also call the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, their local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.

