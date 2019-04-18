Police ask public for video, information after death near rail tracks

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with surveillance video footage of the area where a man was fatally shot Thursday to come forward.

The victim has been identified as Joselito Fernandez, a 53-year-old man from Winnipeg.

He was found unresponsive near the CP tracks close to Selkirk Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking for the public's help to investigate his death.

"Anyone in the area that has access to video surveillance or may have heard [or] seen something unusual overnight is asked to contact the Homicide Unit," police wrote in a news release Friday.

You can contact investigators at 204-986-6508. Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).