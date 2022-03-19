Winnipeg police ask for public's assistance locating man, 74, with dementia
Kenneth Hill last seen on Wellington Crescent, near Hugo Street and Gertrude Avenue
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing a man who lives with dementia, according to a silver alert.
Kenneth Hill, 74, was last seen Friday at about 4:30 p.m. along Wellington Crescent, near the intersection with Hugo Street and Gertrude Avenue, and police are concerned for his well-being.
He stands 5'10" in height, has a medium build with short grey hair that is balding on the tap, and blue eyes. Hill was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black fleece sweater, teal shirt and blue jeans.
Winnipeg police activate a silver alert when a vulnerable adult person with a cognitive impairment is reported missing.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding Hill's whereabouts to call the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.