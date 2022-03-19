Winnipeg police ask for public's assistance locating man, 74, with dementia

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing a man who lives with dementia, according to a silver alert.



Kenneth Hill, 74, was last seen Friday at about 4:30 p.m. along Wellington Crescent, near the intersection with Hugo Street and Gertrude Avenue, and police are concerned for his well-being.

He stands 5'10" in height, has a medium build with short grey hair that is balding on the tap, and blue eyes. Hill was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black fleece sweater, teal shirt and blue jeans.



Winnipeg police activate a silver alert when a vulnerable adult person with a cognitive impairment is reported missing.



Police are asking anyone with information regarding Hill's whereabouts to call the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.