Winnipeg police arrest 39 in counter-exploitation effort

Winnipeg police made dozens of arrests as part of a months-long counter-exploitation project that targeted those who sexually exploit children and other vulnerable people.

From June 16 to Aug. 31, Winnipeg police said the counter-exploitation unit focused its efforts on Project Guardian, which took a proactive approach to tackling the demand side of sexual exploitation.

The project led to 34 people being arrested for street sexual exploitation, and another five arrested for online sexual exploitation.

Winnipeg Police Service Sgt. Rick McDougall of the counter-exploitation unit said more arrests made at the street level doesn't mean online exploitation has tapered off.

"I don't want this to leave the impression that the street level is a bigger problem than online [exploitation]. I believe [it's] the reverse," said McDougall. "There's a huge shift to the online level of exploitation, and that is fairly recent."

Rick McDougall is a Sergeant in the Winnipeg Police Counter Exploitation Unit - a specialized department that's devoted to the safety and well being of those involved in sex trade. (John Einerson/CBC News)

McDougall said the arrests were made in parts of the city's north and west ends that are known for sexual exploitation. He said the average age young girls start being exploited in Winnipeg is getting lower, as police come across more who are as young as 13.

Police also made contact with nine outreach agencies and made four educational presentations as part of the project.