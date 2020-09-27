Large Winnipeg police presence including armoured vehicle at St. Vital incident

A large presence of Winnipeg police officers are on the scene of an incident in St. Vital, including the armoured vehicle.

Police have been in the area of Lavallee Road at St. Anne's Road since around 3 p.m. The surrounding area was blocked off to traffic.

CBC News saw a police officer using a bullhorn calling for a person to come out of a house in the area.

Later, a battering ram attached to an armoured police vehicle was used to break through the front windows.

Winnipeg police officers put a battering ram on the armoured vehicle, which was later used to break through the windows of a house in St. Vital. (Travis Golby/CBC)

One person was seen being taken into custody.

The Winnipeg police's Public Information Office is closed for the weekend. The duty office, which fills in when the PIO is closed, didn't provide any details.

