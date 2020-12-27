Portage Avenue intersection reopened 10 hours after crash sends 1 person to hospital
Winnipeg police closed a West End intersection for 10 hours Sunday morning to investigate an early-morning crash that sent one person to hospital.
Collision at Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street took place just after midnight
The two-vehicle collision happened at Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m., police say.
One person was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said.
Officers closed parts of the intersection, including westbound Portage Avenue, after being called to the scene. It was reopened nearly 10 hours later.
Members of the traffic division units are remaining on the scene to investigate.
