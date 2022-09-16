Collision that killed pedestrian in her 90s not criminal: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg woman in her 90s died on Thursday after she was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a road last week, police say.

A woman was seriously injured on the afternoon of Sept. 8 when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road between parked cars, police said in a news release on Friday.

An off-duty police officer who was driving in the area gave her emergency medical care until paramedics arrived.

The woman was in unstable condition and taken to hospital, where her condition changed to critical.

She died of her injuries a week after the collision.

Investigators from the traffic division spoke with the driver and several witnesses, and determined the collision was not criminal in nature, police said.

