4 arrested, multiple injured after robberies linked to online personal sales in Winnipeg

Four people have been arrested as suspects in a series of robberies linked to online personal sales, Winnipeg police say.

Police will release more information Wednesday morning, after issuing a warning Tuesday about face-to-face meetings for items sold online.

"A number of victims have been injured and linked by using online personal sales," police wrote in a tweet Tuesday evening. "Please consider avoiding face to face sales until further notice."

An hour later, police tweeted four people had been arrested in connection with the robberies.

Police said in the second tweet, around 8:40 p.m., the threat was believed to be over.

However, they asked people to continue to exercise caution.

Early Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said more information will be released later Wednesday.