4 arrested, multiple injured after robberies linked to online personal sales in Winnipeg
4 arrested, multiple injured after robberies linked to online personal sales in Winnipeg

Four people have been arrested as suspects in a series of robberies linked to meetups for online personal sales, Winnipeg police say.

Police say more information will be available later Wednesday after Tuesday evening warning

Police asked people to avoid face-to-face meetups for online personal sales in a tweet Tuesday evening, before announcing four people had been arrested. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Police will release more information Wednesday morning, after issuing a warning Tuesday about face-to-face meetings for items sold online.

"A number of victims have been injured and linked by using online personal sales," police wrote in a tweet Tuesday evening. "Please consider avoiding face to face sales until further notice."

An hour later, police tweeted four people had been arrested in connection with the robberies.

Police said in the second tweet, around 8:40 p.m., the threat was believed to be over.

However, they asked people to continue to exercise caution.

Early Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said more information will be released later Wednesday.

