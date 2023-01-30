Content
Winnipeg police on scene at Manwin Hotel

Winnipeg police swarmed the Manwin Hotel and at least two people were taken away by ambulance Sunday night. 

At least two people taken by ambulance after Sunday night incident

Two people were seen being taken to hospital after an incident at the Manwin hotel Sunday night.
Police are stationed outside the Manwin Hotel Sunday night after an incident where at least two people were taken to hospital. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

One person was seen being taken into a police car. A city bus was stationed in front of the hotel.

At least seven police cars remained on scene at 8 p.m.

CBC has reached out to Winnipeg police for comment.

