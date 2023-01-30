Winnipeg police on scene at Manwin Hotel
Winnipeg police swarmed the Manwin Hotel and at least two people were taken away by ambulance Sunday night.
At least two people taken by ambulance after Sunday night incident
Winnipeg police swarmed the Manwin Hotel and at least two people were taken away by ambulance Sunday night.
One person was seen being taken into a police car. A city bus was stationed in front of the hotel.
At least seven police cars remained on scene at 8 p.m.
CBC has reached out to Winnipeg police for comment.