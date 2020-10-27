2 Winnipeg police officers test positive for COVID-19

Two officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both work in Central Division, based out of the downtown headquarters on Smith Street, and were on shifts from Oct. 16-20, according to a news release.

Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted by public health officials and provided instructions on next steps.

The Winnipeg Police Service has implemented numerous safety precautions, including physical barriers, increased hand-washing stations and requiring that officers wear masks when interacting with the public when possible, the news release said.

To limit contact with police personnel, the public is encouraged to consider online options for reporting crimes or starting a criminal record check request.

