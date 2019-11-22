'It gives you hope': Winnipeg cop stops to feed homeless man's dog

A police officer's brief gesture of kindness is earning enduring praise from hundreds of Winnipeggers.

"We've been hearing so many bad things about the police and about crime in Winnipeg right now. To see something like that, it gives you hope," said Calista Moore, who witnessed the tender moment last Monday in the West End.

"I'll remember this for the rest of my life."

The 19-year-old woman and her boyfriend were driving on Maryland Street when they pulled up to a red light at the intersection with Sargent Avenue.

They were stopped behind a police cruiser in the middle lane when the officer turned on the vehicle's four-way flashers and got out.

Confused about what was happening, Moore looked around and saw an apparently homeless man next to a garbage bin on the street corner, sitting with some blankets and a large dog.

"I was a little bit concerned that the police officer was going to be upset with this man," she said.

Instead of asking the man to pick up and leave, however, the officer went around to the back of the cruiser and pulled a bag from the trunk.

"It turns out to be a bag of dog food. So the police officer walks over to the homeless gentleman and just starts feeding the dog," Moore said.

He did that for about two minutes, chatting with the man, said Moore. "Then he just got back in his car and that was that," she said.

"I thought it was really kind."

12,000 views

She published a few words and photos about the encounter on her Facebook page.

The post has since been shared 12,000 times and has more than 1,200 comments.

"I just wanted to share with some of my friends all the good things that happen, because I do have some friends who have had bad interactions with police officers and they kind of let that tarnish the entire reputation [of the police service]," Moore said.

"So I just wanted to share just some good things."

She also hoped the message — and her appreciation — would somehow find its way to the officer. Moore didn't expect the post would get so much traction, though.

"It's been astounding," she said, noting the majority of the comments echo her sentiments about the officer's good deed, but there are a few negative ones, too.

"I didn't expect anything to be said negatively about the experience but I guess everyone kind of looks on the downside sometimes."

The Winnipeg Police Service said the officer involved in the encounter is aware of the post, but has declined to be interviewed about what he did.

He's pleased but prefers to stay out of the spotlight, the WPS said.

"That makes me happy that he knows," Moore said.