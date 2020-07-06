Police watchdog drops investigation into off-duty Winnipeg officer involved in crash
Driver of other vehicle admitted to running red light, Independent Investigation Unit says
Manitoba's police watchdog is dropping its investigation into an officer who was involved in a crash just over two months ago.
The Independent Investigation Unit said Monday it has discontinued its probe into an off-duty Winnipeg police officer who was driving a vehicle that was involved in a collision on April 28.
The officer was driving their personal vehicle north on King Street when it and an eastbound vehicle on Logan Avenue collided in the intersection.
The eastbound driver failed to stop at a red light, the IIU said, and a passenger in that vehicle was injured and taken to hospital in unstable condition. The passenger's condition later improved.
Winnipeg police notified the IIU of the crash on April 30, and the investigative body began reviewing what happened.
The IIU said the driver of the eastbound vehilce admitted to running a red light and accepted responsibility for the crash.
As a result, the IIU said it was no longer within its purview to continue to investigate.
The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba.
