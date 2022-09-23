Winnipeg police officer dead after being arrested on child pornography charges

A Winnipeg police officer who was arrested on child pornography charges on Thursday has since died, police say.

Const. Yvan Corriveau, 39, was arrested at his home in Ile-des-Chênes, Manitoba RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel said over the phone on Friday.

Mounties said in a news release Friday afternoon they executed a search warrant at the home after the RCMP's internet child exploitation unit got several complaints from the national RCMP child exploitation crime centre about the possession of child pornography in southern Manitoba.

Corriveau was charged with possessing, accessing, making available and making written child pornography, the release said. A judge then released him on a release order.

Seel said RCMP seized evidence at Corriveau's home but would not provide further details of what they found.

In a news release, the Winnipeg Police Service said it learned Friday morning that Corriveau had died.

His death is not considered criminal in nature, police said. No further information about how he died was provided.

Winnipeg police said they learned on Thursday of the charges against Corriveau, who had been a Winnipeg police officer for 15 years.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which looks into all serious incidents involving on- or off-duty officers in the province, has been notified, the Winnipeg Police Service said.

Seel said while the charges against Corriveau can't move forward now that he's dead, the investigation will continue.

"So if any evidence as part of this investigation turns up any further suspects or any other victims, that will be followed up on," she said.