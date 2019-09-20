Winnipeg police officer charged with assault after suspect left with broken ribs, punctured lung

A Winnipeg police officer has been charged with assault following an investigation by Manitoba's police watchdog into a New Year's Eve arrest that left a man with broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Officers responding to a break-in on Boyd Avenue last year on Dec. 31 arrested a man, said a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit.

The officers used force during the arrest, and the man complained of soreness in his ribs, the release said.

He was taken to Seven Oaks hospital, where he was diagnosed with broken ribs and a punctured lung.

The Winnipeg Police Service notified the Independent Investigation Unit of the incident later that day. The unit investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

IIU civilian director Zane Tessler said in news release the police watchdog has determined there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.

The officer is due in provincial court on Nov. 13.