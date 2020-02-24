Off-duty Winnipeg police officer assaulted after he followed liquor theft suspects

An off-duty Winnipeg police officer was assaulted when he followed people after he witnessed a liquor store theft in St. Vital on Sunday.

The officer saw a number of people take liquor from the St. Vital Square Liquor Mart on Dakota Street shortly after 5 p.m.

The officer called police for help, then followed them to Sterling Avenue and St. Anne's Road, where he was assaulted.

He caught and held one man, but the other people ran away before on-duty police arrived.

At about 7:45 p.m., police saw a second man suspected in the robbery and assault and took him into custody near William Avenue and Harriet Street.

Both men were charged and taken to jail.

The major crimes unit is investigating the incident and police ask anyone with information that could help investigators to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).