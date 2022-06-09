Roseanne Cameron last seen in downtown Winnipeg in February, police say

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a woman who has not been seen for months.

Roseanne Cameron was last seen in February in downtown Winnipeg, and was reported missing in May, Winnipeg police said in a news release on Thursday.

Police describe Cameron as five feet, seven inches, 115 pounds, with black hair shaved on the sides and longer on top.

She no longer has a piercing above her lip, the release said.

Anyone with information about where Cameron is can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

