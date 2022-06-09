Roseanne Cameron last seen in downtown Winnipeg in February, police say
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a woman who has not been seen for months.
Cameron, 40, reported missing in May
Roseanne Cameron was last seen in February in downtown Winnipeg, and was reported missing in May, Winnipeg police said in a news release on Thursday.
Police describe Cameron as five feet, seven inches, 115 pounds, with black hair shaved on the sides and longer on top.
She no longer has a piercing above her lip, the release said.
Anyone with information about where Cameron is can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
