Winnipeg police ask for help locating missing 24-year-old woman
Alana Sally Green, 24, last seen May 7 in Norwood West area of Winnipeg, police say
Police are asking for help from the public in finding a 24-year-old woman who has been missing for three weeks.
Alana Sally Green was last seen on May 7 in Winnipeg's Norwood West area, police said in a news release on Friday.
Green is five feet five inches tall with a medium build and has long, wavy brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said Green was last seen wearing a black shirt, black spring jacket, blue jeans and black runners.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
