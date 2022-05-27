Winnipeg police ask for help locating missing 24-year-old woman

Police are asking for help from the public in finding a 24-year-old woman who has been missing for three weeks.

Alana Sally Green was last seen on May 7 in Winnipeg's Norwood West area, police said in a news release on Friday.

Green is five feet five inches tall with a medium build and has long, wavy brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Green was last seen wearing a black shirt, black spring jacket, blue jeans and black runners.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

