Winnipeg police searching for missing woman, 25, last seen Saturday
The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Leanne Patchinose, 25, was last seen Saturday in Winnipeg's North End.
She is five foot seven and 159 pounds, with a medium build, police said in a Tuesday news release. She has medium-length black hair, which she normally wears in a bun.
She was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, a black hoodie, a black winter jacket, a white-and-grey tuque, and Under Armour runners coloured red, blue and yellow.
Anyone with information about Patchinose's whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.