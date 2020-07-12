Winnipeg Police ask for help finding missing woman, 35

Winnipeg Police are asking for the public's help in locating Tamara Lee Norman, 35.

Norman, who also goes by Tamara Lee Benoit, was last in contact with her family and friends on May 27, police said in a media release. Police said they were told of her disappearance recently.

Norman has blue eyes and long blond hair, as well as a mole under her left eye and on her right upper lip, police said. She also has a tribal tattoo on her right bicep.

Police said they are concerned for Norman's wellbeing and ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: